Brazos County Commissioners Schedule A Special Meeting To Continue Public Health Emergency At The Brazos County Jail

The source of Legionnaire’s Disease has been discovered in one of the housing units at the Brazos County jail.

That led county judge Duane Peters to declare a seven day public health emergency.

The notice, which was issued June 29, is scheduled to be extended another 30 days when county commissioners hold a special meeting on July 5.

The Brazos County sheriff’s office (BCSO) issued a news release June 28 stating the discovery was made after an employee was diagnosed with Legionnaire’s Disease.

A BCSO spokesman tells WTAW News that the employee has since recovered and as of June 28 there are no other known cases of employees or inmates with Legionnaire’s Disease.

The news release stated after the employee was diagnosed, testing revealed Legionella bacteria was found in the heating/air conditioning system in one of the jail’s five housing units.

The discovery led to moving approximately 100 inmates from “the affected area” of that unit and scheduling additional random sample testing of water sources throughout the jail.

The news release also stated there will be treatment of the jail’s air handling and water systems “to eliminate the presence of the bacteria.”

More information about Legionella bacteria and Legionnaire’s Disease is at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

News release from the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office:

Brazos County officials received test results today (June 28, 2023) indicating the presence of Legionella bacteria in the HVAC system of one of the housing units at the Brazos County Jail. When the Sheriff’s Office was notified of the test results, approximately 100 inmates were moved immediately as a precaution. Testing was initiated following an employee being diagnosed. The following information has been distributed to all staff and inmates:

We are writing to inform you of a recent development within the facility that we believe is of utmost importance. We have detected the presence of Legionella bacteria in the air handlers of Housing Unit 2.

First and foremost, all inmates from Housing Unit 2 have been removed from the affected area to ensure their safety. Comprehensive testing and treatment of the facilities air handling and water systems will be conducted to eliminate the presence of the bacteria.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria. It is not spread person-to-person but through small droplets of water in the air that are breathed in. It’s important to note that most people exposed to Legionella do not become ill. People at higher risk of illness are those with a weakened immune system, those 50 years or older, smokers, and people with chronic lung disease. Symptoms may include fever, chills, muscle aches, and cough, which usually start 2-10 days after exposure to the bacteria.

Currently, there are no known cases in the facility. In the event any inmate or staff member shows signs or reports these symptoms, they will receive immediate medical attention. Our health team is well-equipped and ready to handle and treat any possible cases.

The health and safety of our inmates and staff is our top priority, and we are taking all necessary actions to best contain the situation and prevent any health risks. We are working closely with health experts to monitor and handle this situation effectively. You will be updated on the progress and any changes that might occur. We are here to answer your questions or address any concerns you may have regarding this issue.

We appreciate your trust and patience as we work through this situation.