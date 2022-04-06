Brazos County Commissioners Required By State Law After 180 Years To Change Who Is In Charge Of Drafting And Implementing The Countywide Budget

Since Brazos County was founded in 1841, the county judge has been in charge of developing and administering the budget.

That changed last fall when county officials learned the population topped 225,000.

State law now requires Brazos County to hire a budget officer, or until that happens, the county auditor has that responsibility.

The county judge, commissioners, and auditor were in a recent workshop working on a job description…which is far from being finalized.

Click HERE to read the draft job description as of March 29, 2022 of the Brazos County budget officer.

County judge Duane Peters, who previously had a budget officer on his staff, said there is no hurry to hire a budget officer that is hired by a majority of commissioners.

County auditor Katie Conner talked about the transition and what she will be doing in formulating the fiscal year 2023 budget.

Conner responded to comments from county judge Duane Peters and commissioner Steve Aldrich whether the job description for the new budget officer should include being a certified public accountant.

Commissioner Steve Aldrich, who asked for the workshop, asked the county auditor about how future county budgets will be implemented with a budget officer who is hired by a majority of commissioners.

Aldrich also asked the auditor about how the new budget officer will work with commissioners on long range budget planning.

Click below for a sampling of some of the comments from the March 29, 2022 Brazos County commission workshop:

