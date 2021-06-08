The self-proclaimed “czar” of the Brazos Center pandemic vaccination hub was recognized for his work during Tuesday’s county commission meeting.

County judge Duane Peters read a resolution and presented a plaque to Jim Stewart.

Peters said “There are a lot of folks that we can thank and do thank for their involvement of that whole hub out there, because there were a lot of people involved. But if you don’t have somebody in a leadership position that’s kind of directing how those things happen, you’ll never really be successful.”

Stewart said “Jim Stewart is just the face of this.” “Jim Stewart gets way too much credit. I’ll take this plaque, I’ll take this proclamation so I can take it back to New Mexico and show it to” his wife, who “has been wonderful through this whole thing.”

The hub closed last week after giving more than 100,000 shots.

Click HERE to read and download the resolution that was read during the June 8, 2021 Brazos County commission meeting.

Click below for comments during the June 8, 2021 Brazos County commission meeting. Speakers include Duane Peters, Jim Stewart, and county commissioner Steve Aldrich.

Listen to “Brazos County commissioners recognize The “czar” of the Brazos Center pandemic vaccination hub” on Spreaker.