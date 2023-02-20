Brazos County Commissioners Receive Update On Roof Replacement Projects

Storm damaged roofs on Brazos County buildings from two years ago are still being replaced. A financial update was presented to county commissioners earlier this month by purchasing agent Charles Wendt.

He first shared that the county has received more than $5 million dollars from their insurance company.

Wendt said a shortfall of $226,000 dollars to fund the remaining work is coming from bond revenue. He also said that the county’s risk management director is working on getting reimbursed for additional damage above their insurance coverage.

The last two meetings, commissioners have approved contracts regarding roof replacements at sheriff’s office, the juvenile detention center, and the county’s facilities services building.

