Brazos County Commissioners Receive Update On Pre-Trial Release Of Jail Inmates

Brazos County commissioners get an update about the release of 38 jail inmates during a five day period in order to make more room due to coronavirus.

Sheriff Chris Kirk says the release of inmates who are awaiting trial on felony charges followed a review of the cases by the district attorney’s office.

Kirk says the inmates who were released are not violent and are not a threat to the community.

The sheriff also reported Tuesday that new guidelines from the state increased the number of jail inmates who are quarantined to 233.

Kirk also reported 44 inmates and eight employees have coronavirus and two employees are in quarantine.

