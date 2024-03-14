Brazos County Commissioners Receive The Results Of The Post Primary Election’s Partial Recount

Brazos County commissioners learn the results of a mandatory partial recount of last week’s primary election showed no discrepancies in the results.

Elections administrator Trudy Hancock says the state requires a recount of early voting from three precincts and three election day precincts of the state’s choosing.

Hancock said Brazos County added three more precincts for early voting and election day. That resulted in a recount of over 1,400 ballots.

Hancock reported on two issues.

Ballots from two separate locations were mixed by one of the sorting tables. The county and the chairs of the county’s Republican and Democratic committees resolved the issue that verified the totals and ensure accuracy of the count, by storing ballots in one location’s ballot bag for the remainder of the retention period.

And several ballots did not have the precinct number printed on them. Hancock said that was due to the ballots being jammed and improperly pulled out of the machine before printing was completed. She said that each of the ballot precincts were able to be verified by a report tied to the ballot numbers.

Click below to hear comments from the March 12, 2024 Brazos County commission meeting.