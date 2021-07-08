Brazos County Commissioners Receive Extension Office Update

Brazos County commissioners received an update during this week’s meeting about activities at the extension office.

Extension agent Duty Tittle introduced two agents who have been hired since the first of the year.

An assistant agent started last week, working in the family and community health program.

An agent started in January leading a program called “Better Living For Texans.”

And Tittle says interviews will soon start among candidates for a new Brazos County 4-H agent.

Commissioners also received an update on the performance of Brazos County 4-H members during last month’s statewide roundup at Texas A&M. 4-H program assistant Michaela Donaldson said that includes four Brazos County 4-H teams advancing to national competition.

Click below for comments from the July 7, 2021 Brazos County commission meeting. Speakers include Dusty Tittle and Michaela Donaldson.

Listen to “Brazos County extension office update given to county commissioners” on Spreaker.