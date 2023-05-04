Two pieces from the 1892 Brazos County courthouse…which was torn down in 1952…now belong to Brazos County.

County commissioners on Tuesday accepted a stairway newel post and a red limestone brick from Bill and Barbara Vance.

Bill Vance is a retired Brazos County judge and state appeals court justice.

Vance said he received the post nearly 50 years ago while he was county judge from his secretary, whose father was also a Brazos County judge.

Current county judge Duane Peters hopes to find a place to display the post when the current courthouse entryway is remodeled.

Vance said the limestone came from a piece of property that he acquired.

Click below to hear comments from Duane Peters and Bill Vance during the May 2, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.

Listen to “Brazos County commissioners receive donations from the 1892 county courthouse” on Spreaker.