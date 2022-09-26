Brazos County Commissioners Receive A Pandemic Update From The Brazos County Health District

A pandemic update from Brazos County health district officials to county commissioners included learning there have been more infections for the year to date than in all of last year, but with fewer hospitalizations and fewer deaths.

Click HERE to read and download the Brazos County health district pandemic report presented during the September 20, 2022 county commission meeting.

Commissioner Irma Cauley asked the only question of health district officials. Director Santos Navarrette told Cauley there are too many obstacles for the health district to offer COVID tests.

Click below for comments from Irma Cauley and Santos Navarrette during the September 20, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.

This year’s number of COVID infections in Brazos County, through September 19, was more than 25,600. That is 2,800 more cases than all of last year.

The number of hospitalizations to date is 275, which is down from 573 for all of last year.

The number of deaths so far this year is 79, which is down from 231 for all of last year.

This year’s pandemic vaccination rate in Brazos County is 55 percent, with 22 percent receiving boosters.