Brazos County Commissioners Proclamation Recognizes The Upcoming 200th Anniversary Of Texas Constables

This week’s Brazos County commission meeting was attended by many of the county’s constables and deputies.

They were there as part of a proclamation recognizing the 200th anniversary of the commissioning of the first Texas constable.

County judge Duane Peters, who read the proclamation, is also a former constable.

While the first Texas constable was commissioned March 5, 1823, the proclamation states constables date back to the beginning of the fifth century.

Click HERE to read and download the proclamation that was read during the February 14, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.

Click below to hear comments from Duane Peters and Brazos County precinct one constable Jeff Reeves during the February 14, 2023 county commission meeting.