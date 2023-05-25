Brazos County Commissioners Pressured Again To Create Specialty Criminal Courts For Veterans And Those With Mental Health Issues

Supporters of creating specialty criminal courts in Brazos County for veterans and those with mental health issues continue to pressure county commissioners to get those in operation sooner than later.

Comments from Lonnie Masterson and Patrick Baca came the week after county judge Duane Peters directed members of the county’s judicial branch to work out operational details of both courts, as recommended by 14 of 15 members of a committee appointed by commissioners.

Click HERE to read and download the veterans specialty criminal court report that was presented to Brazos County commissioners on May 16, 2023.

Click HERE to read and download the mental health specialty criminal court report that was presented to Brazos County commissioners May 16, 2023.

Click below to hear comments during the May 23, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.