Brazos County commissioners have until December 31st of 2024 to spend almost $44.5 million dollars of federal pandemic money.

Four members of a Tyler consulting firm hired by commissioners shared a presentation of where money can and can not be spent.

Commissioners were told public health and economic impacts of the pandemic is one of the more flexible and broad areas to spend money.

Wastewater and stormwater improvements qualify for pandemic money if they meet the EPA’s clean water act.

Before the consultants were hired, commissioners heard public requests for high speed broadband. Commissioners were told 91 percent of Brazos County residents have access. The largest area without broadband is in the northeast portion of Brazos County.

Commissioners says the federal money could also reimburse more than $6 million dollars in revenue losses sustained by Brazos County during the pandemic.

Click HERE to read and download the presentation given during the October 5, 2021 Brazos County commission meeting.

Click below for comments from the October 5, 2021 Brazos County commission meeting.

Listen to “Brazos County commissioners learn where more than $44 million dollars in federal pandemic money can and can't be spent” on Spreaker.