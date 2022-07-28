Brazos County Commissioners Learn The Estimated Cost Of Building And Staffing A Medical Examiner’s Office

Brazos County commissioners learn the estimated cost to build a medical examiner’s office to perform autopsies will be more than $22 million dollars.

County judge Duane Peters is looking at more than 40 million dollars in federal pandemic grant money as a funding source.

The commission’s consultant proposed a 16,000 square foot building that could open as soon as 2026.

By the year 2030, the office is projected to perform 204 autopsies a year for Brazos County and another 104 autopsies a year for surrounding counties.

The office would start with six employees, earning a combined $472,000 dollars a year that does not include county benefits.

Commissioner Steve Aldrich raised the idea of adding a laboratory, which was not included in the consultant’s report.

Click HERE to read and download the report presented by the county commission’s consultant during the July 26, 2022 commission meeting.

Click below for comments from Duane Peters and Steve Aldrich during the July 26, 2022 commission meeting.

Listen to “Brazos County commissioners learn the cost to build and staff a proposed medical examiner's office” on Spreaker.