Brazos County Commissioners Learn Hurricane Evacuees Are In Bryan/College Station

Evacuees from hurricane Laura are in Bryan/College Station.

That was part of the report Brazos County commissioners heard Tuesday morning from emergency management coordinator Michele Meade.

Meade says the Brazos County Expo is being set up to shelter horses affected by the hurricane. She also says the owners of companion animals are being directed to boarding facilities and local hotels and motels.

Click below for comments from Michele Meade during the August 25, 2020 Brazos County commission meeting: