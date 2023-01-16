Brazos County Commissioners Learn About Inflation Affecting The Purchase Of Road Materials

Brazos County commissioners learn that inflation has raised the price of materials to maintain county roads by $542,000 dollars over the last year.

That is according to a spreadsheet commissioners were given by purchasing agent Charles Wendt, who presented a report at the request of commissioner Steve Aldrich.

Click HERE to read and download the spreadsheet that was presented during the January 10, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.

Wendt said the overall cost increase from last year is 23 percent.

He also explained how the county follows state laws in soliciting bids.

Click below to hear comments from the January 10, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.

