Brazos County Commissioners Invite More Public Feedback About The Proposed Route Of Interstate 14

The week after the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) finished its opening round of meetings about the future location of Interstate 14 through the Brazos Valley, two Brazos County commissioners give reminders regarding public engagement.

Chuck Konderla says TxDOT is still accepting written comments through November 20.

TxDOT is still accepting written comments through November 20. More information about the I-14 central Texas corridor study is available on the TxDOT webpage.

Commissioner Nancy Berry, who represents the county on the board of the metropolitan planning organization, says a TxDOT representative will provide an update on I-14 during the MPO meeting, which is Monday, November 14 starting at 9 a.m. in county commission chambers.

