Brazos County Commissioners Interested In Recruiting A New Psychiatric Hospital Operator

It’s been six months since the closure of the Brazos Valley’s only psychiatric hospital.

Brazos County commissioners supported Russ Ford’s request to recruit a new operator.

The 72 bed Rock Prairie behavioral health center operated for six years before closing.

Commissioner Steve Aldrich says he has had preliminary talks with economic development officials.

And county judge Duane Peters says one obstacle is getting more state funding for mental health providers.

Click below for comments during the November 24, 2020 Brazos County commission meeting from Russ Ford, Irma Cauley, Duane Peters, and Steve Aldrich.

