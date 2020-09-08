Brazos County Commissioners Hold Workshop About Brazos River Erosion Near FM 159

Motorists in south Brazos County using FM 159 west of Millican may notice the highway comes close to the Brazos River.

County commissioners were told during a recent workshop that river erosion in one spot has the highway about 75 feet away.

County judge Duane Peters called for the workshop after meeting with staff at the Bryan TxDOT office.

TxDOT spokesman Bob Colwell says they have monitored river erosion at that location for years. And the decision of if and when FM 159 is closed will be an engineering decision based on the weather.

Colwell says long term solutions are being evaluated.

Click below for comments from Duane Peters and Bob Colwell, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver:

Listen to “Brazos County commissioners hold workshop about Brazos River erosion approaching FM 159” on Spreaker.