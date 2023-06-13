Brazos County Commissioners Hire New General Manager Of The Brazos County Expo Complex and Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo

The interim general manager at the Brazos County Expo Complex has been given the position on a permanent basis.

News release from Brazos County:

Brazos County commissioners have approved Jacqueline Foster as the new general manager of the Brazos County Exposition Complex and Brazos Valley Fair. Foster has served as the interim general manager since November 2022, and becomes the third general manager of the Expo Complex since it opened in 2007.

“Jacqueline Foster has shown dedication and professionalism in her ten years with the Expo, and especially as its interim general manager,” says County Judge Duane Peters. “I am confident she will continue to lead the hard-working staff with excellence.”

Foster has worked for the Expo Complex since 2013, starting as an event coordinator and working her way through marketing and sales manager positions to finally earn the general manager title. Prior to her tenure with the county, Foster served more than 15 years with the State of Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.