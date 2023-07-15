Brazos County Commissioners Hire An Architect To Design The New Medical Examiner’s Office

Brazos County commissioners take the next step towards the construction of its medical examiner’s office with the selection of an architect.

County Judge Duane Peters says that happened almost simultaneously with closing the purchase of the land in Bryan on 29th Street between St. Joseph’s hospital and Bryan High School.

The Houston based firm that received the $1.8 million dollar contract plans to have a building design in eight to ten months.

According to background information from Brazos County, the architect was involved in medical examiner office buildings in Montgomery and Collin counties.

The building is being paid with $24 million dollars from a federal pandemic grant.

Commissioners approved the land purchase March 28, paying the parent company of St. Joseph Health $1.8 million dollars for the 11 acre plot that Peters says has enough space to build a future 9-1-1 center if there is ever an agreement among all public safety agencies in Brazos County.

Click HERE to read and download the proposal from the architect that was selected to design the Brazos County medical examiner’s office.

Click HERE to read and download the architect’s contract that was approved at the July 11, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.

Click below for comments from Duane Peters, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.