Brazos County Commissioners Hire A Consultant To Do A Broadband Study

The next step is being taken towards the possibility of extending broadband to the less than ten percent of Brazos County residents without high speed internet.

That is after county commissioners awarded a $70,000 dollar consultant’s study as recommended by purchasing agent Charles Wendt.

Wendt says a Missouri company will be doing an assessment of the local broadband market and where the broadband gaps are in Brazos County.

The study also includes business and residential surveys, discussions with key stakeholders and existing broadband providers. and doing a rate study.

The consultant expects to complete the study by June 30, 2023.

