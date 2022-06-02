Brazos County Commissioners Hear From Former State Representative And College Station Councilmember Fred Brown

It has been 11 years since former Brazos County state representative Fred Brown retired because of a move out of the district. More than three years ago, he and his wife returned to College Station.

Tuesday morning, Brown was the first speaker during public comments at the county commission meeting.

He called on commissioners to limit the increase in next year’s county budget to three and a half percent…and let county residents “keep their money in their bank instead of the county’s bank.”

Commissioners could not respond due to state law because Brown’s comments were not a topic on the commission’s agenda.

Brown said that “it’s a difficult time for citizens in Brazos County, in Texas, and the United States, because we’re all living with the Biden affect” of high gas prices and inflation.

Brown served more than 12 years in the Texas House and before that was a member of the College Station City Council for nine years.

Click below for comments from Fred Brown during the May 31, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.