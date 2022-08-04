Brazos County Commissioners Hear About Wildfires Causing Property Damage For The First Time

For the first time, property damage has been reported from wildfires in Brazos County outside of city limits.

Deputy emergency management coordinator Jason Ware told county commissioners this week that one structure and several vehicles have been lost since his last update.

Ware also reported that wildfires are also getting larger in coverage area.

And Ware modified his advice about lawn mowing, which has started some recent fires, to not do it unless you have a spotter and you have a water source or fire extinguisher.

Click below for comments from Jason Ware during the August 2, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.