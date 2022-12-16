Brazos County Commissioners Get More Support To Establish A Criminal Specialty Court For Veterans

Brazos County commissioners continue to hear public support to create a specialty court for veterans facing selected criminal charges.

Speakers during Tuesday’s meeting included two former commanders of the Bryan American Legion post. Gerry Hince is now commander of the Texas American Legion and Tom Marty is state vice-commander.

Also speaking was local criminal defense attorney John Quinn, who told commissioners he has had more veterans as clients during the last couple of years.

At the end of the meeting, commissioners Irma Cauley and Russ Ford asked staff to schedule a workshop before December 31 to discuss the composition of a committee to create a veterans court. Cauley and Ford are both leaving the commission at the end of the year.

Click below for comments from the December 13, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.