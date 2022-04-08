Brazos County Commissioners Find Money To Widen Greens Prairie Road, Make Major Repairs To The Juvenile Detention Center, And Purchase New Vehicles

Brazos County commissioners hold a budget workshop where they were told where to find money for unplanned purchases.

The list includes $4.2 million dollars to widen the county’s portion Greens Prairie Road in-between sections in the city of College Station.

County judge Duane Peters said he met with College Station city manager Bryan Woods about the road widening and how the city would pick up any additional construction expense and future maintenance costs.

Woods told WTAW News “Obviously this is all contingent upon Commissioners Court and Council approval, but generally the terms would be the county providing $4.2M in funding, we would oversee the construction of the project including right away acquisition, etc. and then take over maintenance of the Roadway at the completion of the project. Based on discussions with the contractor and our staff we believe the total cost may exceed the $4.2M County contribution, but the city would propose to cover that difference.”

Commissioners were also told where they could find $1 million dollars to replace pipes at the juvenile detention center. Director Linda Ricketson told WTAW News says repairs are to the original building and not to a recent addition. She also says they are still determining the extent of repairs, which will determine a better cost estimate.

And county auditor Katie Conner said $300,000 dollars in the fiscal year 2023 budget was not enough to cover the purchase of new county vehicles. Conner also said that purchase order had to be completed in the next month in order for those vehicles to be delivered during FY 2023. Commissioners were told where to find an additional $391,000 dollars to complete that purchase.

