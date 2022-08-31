Brazos County Commissioners End Burn Ban

Before Tuesday’s rainfall began, Brazos County commissioners lifted a burn ban outside of city limits.

The motion and second were made before deputy emergency management coordinator Jason Ware could get to the podium to report during the past week an increase in illegal burns.

WTAW News has contacted the sheriff’s office requesting the number of warnings and tickets that were issued during the ban, which began June 28.

Click below for comments from Jason Ware during the August 30, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.