Brazos County Commissioners Enact Vehicle And Size Limitations On County Roads

Brazos County commissioners are responsible for the maintenance of 479 miles of roads and 70 different types of bridges.

At their last meeting, approval was given without comment to regulating the size and weight of vehicles on county roads.

Violators are subject to a fine of up to $500 dollars for the misdemeanor offense.

The ban does not apply to emergency response, solid waste, agri-business, or concrete ready-mix vehicles.

And operators of vehicles pulling overweight, oversized, and/or overlength trailers or other items must get a permit from the county commission.

The new ban, applying to Brazos County roads, comes more than five years after repeated requests from residents of the Nantucket subdivision. Since then, three new members have been elected to the commission.

Click HERE to read and download the ban of oversize and overweight vehicles and related items on Brazos County roads that was passed during the April 26, 2022 county commission meeting.