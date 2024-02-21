Brazos County Commissioners Discuss Study Of All County Buildings

Brazos County judge Duane Peters suggests studying the condition of all Brazos County buildings.

The judge’s comments during the commission’s February 13th meeting, was the week after unanimous approval was given to spending $41,000 dollars to study the condition of buildings at the expo complex.

Commissioner Steve Aldrich supported reviewing the condition of all county buildings, noting that the last time that was done was in 2007.

The study of the expo complex will include the condition of buildings, parking lots and driveways, and a retention pond.

