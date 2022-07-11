Brazos County Commissioners Decide To Study Non-Consent Tow Regulations

In late April, the Brazos County judge asked but did not get support to add a fuel surcharge to the bill charged by towing companies who do non-consent tows outside of city limits.

Commissioners at their July 5 meeting unanimously passed an update that does not mention a fuel surcharge.

Instead, there will be a study that offers towing companies that are registered with the sheriff’s office to complete a survey and provide information.

Commissioner Russ Ford says this does not change the rates the county pays towing companies.

Click HERE to read and download the order passed during the July 5, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.

Click below to hear comments from Russ Ford during the July 5, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.