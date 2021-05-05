Brazos County Commissioners Continue Promoting Federal Pandemic Grant Money Is Available For Brazos County Renters

The push continues for low income Brazos County renters to apply for federal pandemic grants.

County judge Duane Peters reported during Tuesday’s meeting that applications are taking longer to process because incomplete applications are being submitted.

More than $6 million dollars in rental assistance is available until the end of September.

More information is online at the bottom of the Brazos County website’s home page.

Click below for comments from Duane Peters and Brazos County commissioner Nancy Berry during the May 4, 2021 commission meeting.