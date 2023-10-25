Brazos County Commissioners Continue A Burn Ban

Brazos County commissioners decided during Tuesday’s meeting (October 24) to continue a burn ban, while all surrounding counties have lifted their bans.

Deputy emergency management coordinator Jason Ware says three of the county’s five fire chiefs still want to ban outdoor fires outside of city limits.

Ware also says Brazos County continues to be in an area of extreme drought.

After the unanimous vote, commissioner Steve Aldrich said he “was proud of the comment that came from our emergency management folks was y’all (other counties) do what y’all need to do and in Brazos County we’re going to do what we need to do.”

