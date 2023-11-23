Brazos County Commissioners Choose To Have A Construction Manager At Risk To Build The New Medical Examiner’s Office

November 23, 2023 Bill Oliver
Photo taken March 28. 2023 of the property which is the site of the Brazos County medical examiner's office, along East 29th Street in Bryan between Briarcrest and Broadmoor.
Brazos County commissioners decide that a construction manager at risk (CMAR) will be in charge of building the new medical examiner’s office.

Commissioner Nancy Berry made the motion that was unanimously approved during the November 21, 2023 meeting to proceed with seeking proposals from interested companies.

The county’s purchasing office will accept proposals through January 4, 2024 at 2 p.m. central time.

Click below to hear comments from the November 21, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.

 