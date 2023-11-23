Brazos County Commissioners Choose To Have A Construction Manager At Risk To Build The New Medical Examiner’s Office

Brazos County commissioners decide that a construction manager at risk (CMAR) will be in charge of building the new medical examiner’s office.

Commissioner Nancy Berry made the motion that was unanimously approved during the November 21, 2023 meeting to proceed with seeking proposals from interested companies.

The county’s purchasing office will accept proposals through January 4, 2024 at 2 p.m. central time.

