Brazos County Commissioners Change Some Bryan Voting Precinct Boundaries

Brazos County commissioners change the boundaries of 13 voting precincts in Bryan.

County judge Duane Peters said this will not impact the May 24 primary runoff election. Peters was asked by precinct two commissioner Russ Ford, who is involved in the primary runoff.

Boundaries of eight precincts are changing due to annexations in the city of Bryan. Boundaries in five precincts are changing due to new Bryan council district boundaries following redistricting.

Elections administrator Trudy Hancock says the changes will apply to the May special election to fill the unexpired seat in the Bryan city council single member district four.

Due to annexation, commissioners approved splitting voting precinct three and extending voting precinct 102, splitting voting precinct seven and extending voting precinct 104, splitting voting precinct 67 and extending voting precinct 70, and splitting voting precinct 79 and extending voting precinct four.

Due to Bryan redistricting to follow SMD four boundaries, commissioners approved splitting precinct 11 and creating voting precinct 32, splitting voting precinct 15 and creating voting precinct 66, and splitting voting precinct 15 and creating voting precinct 66.

Commissioners also approved splitting voting precinct 13 and extending voting precinct 15 to follow city of Bryan single member district lines,

Click below for comments from Russ Ford and Duane Peters during the March 15, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting: