Brazos County Commissioners Buy Software So People Will Ask Election Day Questions With A Text Instead Of Jamming Phone Lines At The Elections Office

Brazos County voters who have questions in future elections will be able to get answers by sending a text message.

That is after a county commission majority approved buying a software package for $9,000 dollars.

County judge Duane Peters said during the November election, the elections office phone system was jammed with calls from voters asking the same questions.

Commissioner Nancy Berry wanted to save a $4,500 dollar set up fee that was being offered by the software company.

Commissioner Russ Ford voted no because he wanted two new commissioners who will be taking office next week to participate in making the decision.

Click HERE to read and download background information from the December 28, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.

Click below for comments from the December 28, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.