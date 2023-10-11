Brazos County Commissioners Award A Multimillion Dollar Contract To Repave Part Of Macey Road

Brazos County commissioners without comment during Tuesday’s meeting (October 10), award a nearly $5.5 million dollar contract to repave a portion of a county road northeast of Bryan.

The project is supposed to start before the end of this month on about two and half miles of Macey Road.

The first phase is from FM 974 to Old Bundick Road.

Phase two is from Old Bundick to the bridge over Little Cedar Creek.

The contract calls for the project to take until May 2024, weather permitting.

In addition to repaving, guard rails and bridge rails will be replaced.

Click HERE to read and download what Brazos County described as a partially completed contract.

Click HERE to read and download Brazos County’s request for proposal document for the Macey Road project.