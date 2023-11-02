Brazos County Commissioners Award A Multimillion Dollar Contract To Rebuild Another Section Of I&GN Road

Brazos County commissioners award a nearly $6 million dollar contract to rebuild I&GN Road from Greens Prairie to Saddle Creek Drive.

The project has been requested by residents of several subdivisions for more than one year.

County engineer Prarthana Banerji tells WTAW News that the road will remain a two lane rural roadway.

However, the project widens the lanes, shoulders will be added, the road will have improved sight distances, and all existing drainage structures will be replaced.

Additionally, the project includes work on existing waterlines all along the length of the roadway.

The contract calls for a construction period of 220 days, weather permitting.

It was five years ago that the county rebuilt the portion of I&GN Road between Capstone and Graham due to safety concerns.

The partially completed contract for the I&GN Road project was part of the October 24, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting agenda.