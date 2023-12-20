Brazos County Commissioners Award A Design Contract For A New Building That Will Lead To Demolishing The Former Bryan ISD Administration Center

Brazos County commissioners award a contract to design a new building that would lead to the demolition of the former Bryan ISD administration building.

There was no public discussion before a unanimous vote during Tuesday’s (December 19) meeting.

County judge Duane Peters told WTAW News that they have tried for two years without success to figure out how to remodel the existing building at Texas and William Joel Bryan.

The design consultant’s letter to commissioners say the new building would house the adult probation, public defender, and precinct four justice of the peace and constable’s offices. The county judge says no decision has been made as to who would occupy a new building.

Peters says there is money in the county’s contingency fund and what would have gone towards remodeling to pay for the project.

The former bank was sold to Bryan ISD in 1987 and then purchased by Brazos County in November 2021.

