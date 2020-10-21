Brazos County Commissioners Award A Contract To Rebuild The Closed Portion Of l & GN Road

Before the end of October, construction is supposed to start on rebuilding the portion of I & GN road between Graham and Capstone.

That’s after Brazos County commissioners approved without discussion, awarding a construction contract that will reopen a road that was closed in September 2018 due to safety concerns.

The $1,455,581 contract will rebuild about one-third of a mile (1,935 linear feet) of roadway will be lowered. The project also includes drainage improvements.

Weather permitting, construction is supposed to take about four and a half months to complete.

The road was closed after a crack was seen in the pavement along a guardrail next to an 18 foot ditch, and the ground behind the guardrail fell around one and a half feet.

Click HERE to read and download bid documents related to the I & GN road project.