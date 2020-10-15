Brazos County Commissioners Asking State Lawmakers Again To Allow Local Voters To Decide Whether To Raise Vehicle Registration Fees To Fund The New Regional Mobility Authority

Brazos County commissioners this month unanimously passed a resolution to again ask state lawmakers to allow local voters to decide whether to increase vehicle registration fees by $10 dollars.

The money would be spent by Brazos County’s recently created Regional Mobility Authority (RMA) to fund local transportation projects.

State lawmakers approved creating the RMA in 2019 but did not approve the local option election.

Based on more than 159,000 vehicles registered in Brazos County at last count, the RMA would receive more than $1.5 million dollars a year.

Click HERE to read and download the resolution that was passed during the October 6, 2020 Brazos County commission meeting.

Click below for comments from Brazos County judge Duane Peters, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Brazos County commissioners asking state lawmakers again to allow a local vote to raise vehicle registration fees to fund the new RMA” on Spreaker.