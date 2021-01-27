Brazos County Commissioners Are Told 30,000 Have Signed Up For Vaccinations

Brazos County commissioners are told 30,000 have registered for coronavirus vaccinations on the CHI St. Joseph hospital’s website.

Pandemic response director Jim Stewart also says of the 30,000 who have registered, 29,000 are in the phase 1-B group. And of the 29,000, Stewart says 18,000 are not St. Joseph patients.

Stewart says Brazos County’s population includes 65,000 “of us older citizens” who are 65 and older.

Stewart again asked for patience from those seeking vaccinations. And he requested assistance from local politicians to get more vaccine.

Stewart says 300 people who have appointments will be vaccinated Thursday during a trial run at the Brazos Center. He asked commissioners to be there to show support in light of some people who are reluctant to get vaccinated.

Click below for comments from Jim Stewart during the January 26, 2021 Brazos County commission meeting.

Listen to “Brazos County commissioners are told 30,000 have registered to get a coronavirus vaccine shot” on Spreaker.