Brazos County Commissioners Are Asked To Widen Greens Prairie Road In Between Sections Widened By The City Of College Station

Three people called on Brazos County commissioners during Tuesday’s meeting to widen the portion of Greens Prairie Road to match the four lane section that is being built by the city of College Station.

The comments also included the city’s contractor blocking and damaging the entrance to the Sweetwater subdivision.

Because the remarks were given during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting, by state law commissioners could not respond.

Click below to hear comments during the February 15, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.

