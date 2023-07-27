Brazos County Commissioners Approve The Purchase Of Computers And Software For The Sheriff’s Office New Real Time Crime Center

Brazos County commissioners approve the sheriff’s request to purchase $229,000 dollars of computers and software as part of a grant funded real time crime center.

Sheriff Wayne Dicky tells WTAW News that this “will allow our personnel and other participating agencies to gather information from various sources that will increase our ability to respond to crime in near real time.”

Dicky says this can also be a resource for law enforcement through the seven county Brazos Valley region.

As one example, Dicky says “having our crime analysts work together in this environment will allow us to take a broader approach about property crimes and other crimes happening in the community that we can look at it cohesively and say we’re having this same problem as you are, and maybe be able to piece things together better.”

And the sheriff also plans after the center begins operations to ask private businessowners for access to their video security systems.

Click HERE to read and download the equipment purchase that was approved at the July 11, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.

Click below to hear comments from Wayne Dicky, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

