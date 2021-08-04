Brazos County Commissioners Approve “Structural Assessments” Of The Road And Bridge Office Building And The Downtown Bryan Parking Garage

Brazos County commissioners at this week’s meeting approved spending up to $7,000 dollars for an outside engineer to do what was described as “structural assessments” of two buildings.

There will be a physical inspection of the county’s road and bridge building. County judge Duane Peters that review will go towards deciding whether to repair or replace the building.

Commissioners are also paying for a review of prior inspections and engineering reports at the parking garage in downtown Bryan, where the east portion of that building has county probation offices.

While the garage is operated by the Brazos Transit District, Peters says it was built on county land and at some point the county will own the building.

Click HERE to read and download the structural assessment contract that was approved during the August 3, 2021 Brazos County commission meeting.

Click below for comments from Duane Peters, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

