Six months ago, Brazos County commissioners were asked to widen the county’s portion of Greens Prairie Road between two improved areas in the city of College Station.

During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners unanimously approved an interlocal agreement (ILA) where the county will spend $4.2 million dollars.

County judge Duane Peters says College Station will be responsible for future maintenance.

College Station mayor Karl Mooney, speaking on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs, thanked the commission for approving the agreement.

The ILA has yet to be considered by the College Station council.

Click HERE to read and download the ILA that was approved during the August 23, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.

Click below for comments from the August 23, 2022 county commission meeting and comments from Karl Mooney during his August 24, 2022 visit on The Infomaniacs:

Listen to “Brazos County commissioners approve spending more than $4 Million to widen Greens Prairie Road between improved sections in College Station” on Spreaker.