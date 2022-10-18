Brazos County Commissioners Approve Resolution Supporting Increase In Vehicle Registration Fees For Transportation Projects

Brazos County commissioners on Tuesday approve a resolution supporting a referendum question to increase vehicle registration fees by $10 dollars to help fund local transportation projects.

The three to nothing vote followed remarks by one opponent and one supporter of what is officially known as Proposition “B” on the November general election ballot.

Speaking against Proposition “B” was Ronnie Vitulli, a former mayor of Kurten and one of the unsuccessful candidates in this year’s election for county commission in precinct two.

Responding to Vitulli’s comments were county commissioner Nancy Berry and the chairman of the Brazos County regional mobility authority, Barry Moore.

The referendum language was composed by the RMA.

Click HERE to read and download the resolution that was passed during the October 18, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the October 18, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.

Listen to “BrCoComm101822PropB” on Spreaker.