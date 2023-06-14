Brazos County Commissioners Approve Regulating Election Signs On County Owned Property

Brazos County commissioners enact new regulations on political signs that are placed on county property.

Tuesday’s unanimous vote was the result of underground sprinklers and other utilities being damaged by T-posts.

Materials that are banned includes metal and PVC posts.

There is also a maximum size, and regardless of size the sign can not obstruct traffic.

Signs are allowed on county property three days before an election until three days after the election.

Click HERE to read and download the new regulations passed during the June 13, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the June 13, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.