Brazos County Commissioners Approve Paying More For Building Insurance Three Weeks Before Renewal Deadline

Three weeks before Brazos County’s building insurance coverage expires, county commissioners get the sticker shock of renewing with their current carrier.

Commissioners on Tuesday voted four to one to accept a premium increase of $44,000 dollars and raising the deductible from $5,000 to $25,000 dollars per event.

Commissioners, who saw the rate changes for the first time on Tuesday, were told that their current coverage ends July 1. Purchasing director Charles Wendt said there was not enough time to seek bids.

The county’s risk management director, Leslie Contreras, says the county’s claims the last four years exceeded $8 million dollars, which is ten times the $826,000 dollars in premiums that were paid during the same period.

In addition to claims from severe weather, the increase also recognizes county commissioners buying the former Bryan ISD administration building and building a new extension office.

The commission’s vote was 4-1. Russ Ford voted no because he wanted more time to review.

