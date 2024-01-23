Brazos County commissioners approve modifying three buildings to provide employees access to roofs without using ladders.

The county’s purchasing agent, Charles Wendt, says the more than $451,000 dollar project will provide access stairways with winches next to the Brazos Center, the juvenile detention center, and the health district building.

Wendt said this followed an injury to a county employee who fell off a vertical ladder a couple of years ago.

Questions from commissioner Steve Aldrich about the project were answered by budget officer Nina Payne and Wendt.

Click HERE to read and download information from the budget amendment request that was approved for the project.

Click below to hear comments from the January 17, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.