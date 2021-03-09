Five Brazos County property owners that built structures without county permits inside FEMA flood zones are being taken to court.

That’s after county commissioners approved hiring an outside law firm to represent the county during their March 2 meeting.

The commission’s general counsel, Bruce Erratt, says the legal action is required to protect all Brazos County property owners who have FEMA flood insurance.

Erratt says it’s possible the structures…none of which were homes…will remain standing. But they can not be replaced if they are destroyed.

Erratt says one of two reasons why an outside firm was hired is because he is a one person office who can’t be out of the office if any of the cases go to trial.

Additionally, Erratt says an outside view gives a potentially more objective legal opinion of doing things in the best possible manner.

According to the agreement that was part of county commission meeting minutes, the law firm will be paid up to $25,000 unless an increase is approved in advance by the commission.

Click HERE to read and download the law firm hiring agreement approved during the March 2, 2021 Brazos County commission meeting.

Click below for comments from Bruce Erratt, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Brazos County commissioners approve hiring outside legal firm to file future lawsuits for building in FEMA flood zones” on Spreaker.