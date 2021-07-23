Brazos County Commissioners Approve Election Administrator’s Request To Move Location Of Wellborn Area Voting Center

A request from Brazos County’s elections administrator to change a voting center location was questioned by county commissioners during Tuesday’s meeting before it was unanimously approved.

Trudy Hancock says they were not able to get timely access to Wellborn Community Center before election day.

That led to Hancock’s request to move to Wellborn Baptist Church, which she told commissioners is on the same side of Wellborn Road and a short distance from the community center.

Brazos County voters can go to any of 26 voting centers.

